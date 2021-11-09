This Is What Robots That Give Vaccines Without Needles Are Like

Robots are increasingly present in our daily lives. They not only help you make the meal of the moment or the next day, wash the floor of your house or, if your home is very advanced, give the order to heat your house before you get home from work. But it could soon appear in other places such as hospitals such as this robot that gives vaccines without using needles.

The miracle of many: Robots that deliver vaccines without needles

If there is one thing that we have heard about in the past year and part of it, it has been vaccines. In this case we are talking about those of COVID-19, and that is not to mention that every year around these dates the annual flu is provided for patients at risk. The procedure for many is a mere procedure in which you just have to show your arm and close your eyes or look the other way while the health professional gives the vaccine.

The process takes a few seconds, but the fact is that more than one would like to go through this without receiving a needle stick. And with this claim we find Cobionix, a company founded at the University of Waterloo that has created a robot that delivers vaccines without needles.

The device is composed of a base that supports a robotic arm. At its end it has a charger with pre-filled vials with the correct dose for each person. It works as a registration computer in the first steps, since the user must do a previous online registration to start the test. Then, with the identification document, the machine scans the person’s data and the procedure will begin.

Pressure jets instead of needles

This needle-free vaccine robot is most interesting for two reasons. The first is that it works only thanks to a LiDAR sensor that recognizes the exact spot where to put the vaccine. The patient will see the selected point on the screen and will have to clean the area with alcohol as is done normally and once this is done, we will move on to the next point. This refers to the second reason and that is that by not using needles he uses another method: pressure jets. These are as wide as a human hair, so they penetrate the skin without problems and without pain. The vial is then discharged into a bio-waste for later disposal.