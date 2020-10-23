This is what Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson look like

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson surprise fans with their Greek looks on the set of The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson gave us all the Greek vibes while filming scenes for their latest movie, The Lost Daughter.

The 46-year-old Broadchurch star and the 31-year-old Fifty Shades actress sunbathed while enjoying a cookout on the Greek island of Speteses.

Olivia Colman, who plays a classy college professor, dressed casually between takes in a bean bag and jeans while smoking a cigarette. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson, who plays a young mother, was seen wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat and pushing a stroller.

Everything we know about the Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman’s character is Leda, a divorcee who immerses herself in the life of Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her little daughter while watching them on the beach. Leda, whose own children decide to leave her and live with their father in Canada, begins to crumble as she remembers the decisions she made when she was a young mother.

The actresses star alongside Paul Mescal, Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley of Normal People in the film adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel The Lost Daughter. The film marks the directorial debut of Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal and is being produced by Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren through their Pie Films banner.

Maggie Gyllenhaal said in a statement to Variety: “When I finished reading Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter, I felt something secret and true had been said out loud.”

“I immediately thought how much more intense the experience would be in a movie theater, with other people around. And I got to work on this adaptation. It seems to me that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity and desire. And I am delighted to continue my collaboration with such courageous and exciting actors and filmmakers. “



