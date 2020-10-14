This is what Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

First preview in the form of a video of the famous game from Criterion Games on the hybrid console, where it will reach 1080p resolution at 30 FPS.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be the new remastering of the Electronic Arts and Criterion Games saga for this year. After the success of Burnout Paradise Remastered, it’s time to revisit Seacrest County, but this time in its best clothes. After watching gameplay in the console versions, it’s time to take a look at an extensive video with pure gameplay on Nintendo Switch.

As on PS4 and Xbox One, the game will run at 1080p resolution and 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch (720p in handheld mode); Although those looking for the definitive experience in terms of visual fidelity should opt for the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X edition, which will run at 4K / 30 FPS and 1080p / 60 FPS resolution. On PC, if we have a compatible system, we can play the races at 4K / 60 FPS resolution.

What will Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered offer?

The remastering, which is being developed by the Stellar Entertainment team (many of Criterion’s former employees), has already taken over Burnout Paradise Remastered, so hopefully the result will be as good as this latest version released years ago. behind; this same course in the case of Nintendo Switch.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will include all the DLC published in the original title, the SCPD Rebels Pack, the Supercars Pack, the Armed and Dangerous Pack, the Wild Lamborghini Pack and the Unleashed Porsche delivered at launch, which they bring with them six additional hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. On all platforms there will be online synchronization, that is, cross play, so that we will meet face to face with users of any system. The Autolog system is maintained and the technical section is improved so that it looks better and the details (textures, lighting, interface) are more attractive than ten years ago. The return to Seacrest County is getting closer.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be released in physical and digital format on November 6 on PS4, Xbox One and PC; on November 13 on Nintendo Switch.



