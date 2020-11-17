This is what Cyberpunk 2077 looks like on Xbox Series X

CD Projekt shows 10 minutes of gameplay of the title, showing what the version of Microsoft’s new console looks like.

There is less and less for the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077, and we say it without the intention that this is a departure marked by delays. December 10 is the designated date, this time they do ensure, to be able to receive the new game from CD Projekt, creators of The Witcher saga, among others. The new RPG has been seen in a video published by surprise in which we can see how the game works on Xbox Series X compared to the Xbox One X version. The Next Gen version looks better, in any case we let you be you who see it:

In the video we can see how the gameplay drives us through Night City, comparing the two versions of Microsoft’s consoles. At one point, we go to the first-person view of the main character as he meets the NPC in the image and likeness of Keanu Reeves and we can see what some interiors look like and the classic neons and lights everywhere. Also here the Xbox One X version and the Series X version are compared on the one hand, which sports better details and a cleaner finish in general.

There is less left for your departure

The video is a tour of different places and some scenes without action or the fulfillment of any mission as we have seen in the past. This Night City Wire Special thus allows us to see how the new generation of consoles is also being worked on.

Scheduled for November 10, Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale on multiple platforms: a total of nine versions that are the reason why it has not finally come out in November, according to the company. Xbox One, Series X | S, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia and the versions of One X and PS4 Pro. All this, when the game in theory was already Gold, although that does not mean that it could not be improved and optimized with more work on the part of the team, as it is supposed to be until their departure.



