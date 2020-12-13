This is what Cillian Murphy thinks about the series

Irish actor Cillian Murphy felt that Knight’s scripts were very rich and achieved his goal of “mythologizing the working class in Britain.” The writer’s other goal was to film outside of London and focus on characters with regional accents in Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy admitted that the Peaky Blinders show was “a gangster piece” at heart, but felt they had a different twist due to the depth of the characters.

Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders believed that all the characters were broken and agreed that he preferred that to something called fixed type that there is no challenge in the character.

Knight explained that the “supernatural element” of the Peaky Blinders show would be explored in season six, with questions like: Is Tommy cursed? Is everything predestined, are lives already mapped out? Do you have free will or not?

The creator of Peaky Blinders explained that Tommy sometimes feels like he doesn’t because it seems like everything is meant to stop him or move him in a certain direction. It is the same with the whole family.

Actor Alexander Siddig, who played painter Ruben Oliver in the third season of Peaky Blinders, admitted that the filming was not fun and was complete.

The star commented that the Peaky Blinders filming schedule was intense as well, which was a difficulty previously admitted by producer Caryn Mandabach. He claimed the show was “screwed up” due to having a small BBC budget.

Mandabach said last year that department heads had cut their fees in half and that Peaky Blinders actors also suffered huge cuts.



