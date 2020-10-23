This is what Bioshock looks like in VR with Half-Life Alyx

There’s a new mod for Valve’s celebrated virtual reality video game, this time in the form of an adventure set deep in the depths of Rapture.

Return to Rapture is a new mod for Half-Life Alyx set in the universe of Bioshock and the underwater city of Rapture itself, a whole independent adventure already available for free through Steam Workshop that will return us to such an estimable setting in a format never seen before in the series: virtual reality. And it is just as happened this summer with the terrifying setting of P.T. As a mod for Half-Life Alyx, we can now enjoy the haunting and absorbing world of Bioshock in VR.

Now available for free

Thus, Returno to Rapture invites us to return to Bioshock through the most advanced virtual reality through the base of Half-Life Alyx, all with a completely new adventure and with a spectacular work at the level of setting and narrative. And it is that although the objective of the title continues being the puzzles in the Alyx style, Return to Rapture proposes sequences of shootings and other ingenious challenges that could well go through an official VR version of Bioshock.

So much so, that from the first moment it seems that we are back in Rapture, yes, from an unprecedented point of view; Unfortunately, and being based on Alyx, there is no trace of plasmids, although the rest of the elements reveal a beastly work at the level of modeling, lighting, setting and recreation of the different Rapture scenarios, totally recognizable for those who play in their game. moment to so celebrated 2K FPS.

And it is that they have included from the musical themes of the original Bioshock to the audio diaries, as well as recreations of the mythical vending machines and the vita-cameras to save the game, among other icons. All of this, as we say, is now available for free through the Steam Workshop.



