This is what actor TR Knight said about his surprise return

After the return of Derek (Patrick Dempsey), the Grey’s Anatomy series has again surprised with another fan favorite character, George O’Malley. But this is what his actor, TR Knight, said.

Meredith’s health condition is getting worse and worse, so she has not only met her late husband, Derek, but now George O’Malley as well.

George was an original intern alongside Meredith when the show began, and for the first five seasons, he was one of Meredith’s best friends (he even had a crush on her).

At the end of the meeting of both characters, Meredith had the opportunity to tell George, that her heroism told an example that she has never been able to ignore after her death.

But actor TR Knight has used his official Instagram account to say the following about his character with photos from the episode:

“George O’Malley will always claim my heart.”

“Thank you to Ellen, Chandra, Jim, Krista and all the familiar faces for once again sharing your beautiful light.”

Without a doubt the appearance of George O’Malley, means that the next characters that have passed away and that we could see would be, his sister Lexie and his mother. Without a doubt, season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy does not stop surprising.



