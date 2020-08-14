This is V when you meet him in person

The experience of fans meeting Taehyung always piqued the curiosity of others. All BTS fans dream of being able to meet the members of the idol group, but if it was fate that caused them to meet by chance, this would be an even more special occasion.

How would you react if a person close to you managed to meet V? That happened to an ARMY when his mom had a lucky and surprising encounter with the K-Pop idol.

According to him own account, she happened to run into Taehyung, who was also with drama actor Park Seo Joon. He decided to reach out and told him that his daughter was a fan of hers, so he asked for an autograph for him.

V gladly agreed and made the autograph with the girl’s name and then delivered it, however this person could not help but recognize how handsome Taehyung is in person and the way he drew the autograph, since he looked happy to be able to perform this gesture for a fan.

After living this experience, she returned home to share with him daughter what had happened, telling him in detail how the situation was.

Although she is happy to have received V’s autograph and to be able to show it to him friends who are also BTS fans, the girl told him mother that she should have taken the opportunity and got Park Seo Joon’s autograph as well.

