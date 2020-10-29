This Is Us: will continue in season 5 for Randall.

NBC finally delivered fans of This Is Us, the long-awaited premiere of season 5 of the Pearson family drama, after the long wait.

This Is Us returned to fan screens after season 5 production was halted due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The drama, which premiered on October 27, brought important revelations about Randall and his birth mother.

In this sense, the creator of This Is Us, Dan Fogelman, spoke today about the premiere episode and confirmed some details of what will come for the adoptive brother of Kevin and Kate.

In the Thjis Is Us season 5 premiere episode, ‘No One Else Comes to Life’, it was revealed that Randall’s biological mother is alive. Recall that during season 1 of the series, it had been said that Randall’s mother had died shortly after he was born.

Fans of This Is Us are aware that Randall was adopted by Rebecca and Jack, after one of the triplets died. The Pearsons subsequently adopted Randall, after his father abandoned him.

In this sense, in This Is Us Randall struggles to find his true place in the world. After the strong discussion with his brother Kevin, his mental problem has been growing.

Consequently, Randall has questioned whether he is really Kate and Kevin’s brother. Now, with the premiere of season 5 of This Is Us, the episodes delved into those questions.

Without a doubt, with the revelation at the This Is Us premiere that Randall’s mother Laurel is alive, it is very likely that he will continue to find out about her past, and therefore his relationship with Kevin and Kate could continue to deteriorate. .

Along these lines, series creator Dan Fogelman spoke in an interview with Deadline about the game-changing reveal during the premiere episodes of This Is Us. This is what he explained:

That’s a big part of Randall’s journey in the first half of this season. It’s about him, it’s about Laurel, and it’s also really about Randall’s character and what it brings him to learn his story, which will be developed further in the next few episodes. “



