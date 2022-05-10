This is Us: What we suspected this series had in common with Gilmore Girls

The similarities in the stories of some series can easily be found if you are a good fan, and this is what happened with the followers of these two productions, Gilmore Girls from 2000 and This is Us from 2016, where a very similar detail happened in both plots that viewers They did not overlook, let’s see what it is.

This is Us, created by Dan Fogelman and broadcast on NBC, has had great success telling the story about the lives of siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) (known as the “Big Three”), and his parents, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore). Each of them shows the experiences and relationships between them with all the nuances of family and love life that captivated the audience.

Each of the characters shows the individual experiences that have an impact on the life of the other. Making some memories to be able to understand the situations that live in the present. However, the relationship between this series and that of the Gilmore women is different. Single mother in her teens, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), live in a small town after escaping from the pressures of her parents, members of the socialite and who decides to take the reins of his life.

Given this, they will wonder what these series may have in common, in addition to having had Milo Ventimiglia within their respective casts, first as the boy Jess Mariano who, despite his rebellious side, has knowledge of literature and pop culture that awaken Rory’s interest. Then, the now 44-year-old Ventimiglia got to play Jack on This is Us, a loving father, husband, and friend we love most about television.

Some This Is Us fans discovered an important similarity with Gilmore Girls in the 14th episode of the series called “The Night Before the Wedding”. In a romantic moment between Kevin and Sophie, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, who seems to have reached her peak after so much history between this couple; and at her best friend Kate’s wedding, he reveals to her that their love story began when they were children and they were at school, at that time he proposed that she be his “Valentine” with a card that he currently keeps what he proves that their love is intact since that time. We saw this same scene in Gilmore Girls, but with another leading couple, Lorelai and Luke (Scott Patterson). Fans were outraged to comment on this reference to both series on Reddit:

“Considering that Kevin is Jack Pearson’s son, and Milo plays Lukes’ nephew, it must run in the family!” one viewer joked.

“The writers stole the idea because they knew the shippers would love it just like Gilmore Girls, and they were right!” – claimed a second fan.

“To be honest, I’ve seen through Gilmore Girls at least 15 times, and I didn’t even think about that moment of Luke and Lorelai when Kevin pulled out the card. I’d say it’s more likely a coincidence than a theft” – deduced a third Reddit user.

“I think it’s a theme among men on television who yearn for girls to keep memories of their past” – joked a fourth viewer.