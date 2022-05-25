This Is Us: What We Really Suspected About The Inspiration To Create The Series

NBC’s This Is Us, created by Dan Fogelman, has been turning heads since its first episode, and that episode’s surprising plot twist is very well executed. Since the pilot premiered in 2016, This Is Us has continued to captivate audiences through several seasons of consistent acclaim and strong viewership.

The drama follows the saga of the Pearson family, couple Jack and Rebecca, and their three children, Randall, Kate and Kevin, over several decades, with stories often taking place in different time periods over the course of the series. a single episode. In the present day, Randall, Kate, and Kevin are all adults (36 years old at the start of the series), and the flashback stories range from toddlers to adolescence.

The show is primarily starred by Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz, who talentedly bring to life an impressive arc of characters, around whom the central plot of the drama unfolds. The This Is Us series is considered by fans as one of the best dramas that has been broadcast on the small screen, since during the five years it has been broadcast, it has impressively captivated the attention of the viewing public.

This Is Us projects the moving and dramatic stories of each of the members of the Pearson family, due to its extensive plot, it acquired a different perspective than the one that the creator of the story, Dan Fogelman, originally had in mind.

In this sense, Dan Fogelman admitted in an interview that he had initially visualized the story of This Is Us to be projected through a film production, instead of a television program. The creator of This Is Us, also stated that later having written a hundred pages of history, it just didn’t feel like a movie; which is why he adjusted his vision of it and adapted it as the TV show This Is Us.

“The reason he was struggling with [the film] was not the plot; it was about these characters and how he didn’t want to “begin, middle and end”. He wanted to make this continuing story, which was very much like the theme of the show.”

This is Us has received consistent praise throughout its run, along with steady ratings: 5-7 million people tune in every week to watch the Pearson family saga unfold. This places it as one of the most important series on television, so the fact of having changed the original plan of the cinema by chapters, may have brought the series a good fortune.