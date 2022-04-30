This Is Us: The tragic end of the drama tackled by actress Alexandra Breckenridge

The popular drama of the NBC television network, This Is US, is preparing to broadcast the last episodes of its sixth season, in order to close this incredible story that has kept viewers full of emotion. However, one of the new stars who entered the last installment, Alexandra Breckenridge, has revealed some details of the finale on Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) deathbed.

Admittedly, there is still a lot of ground to cover before the This Is Us season 6 finale takes place. But, episode 14 covered the story of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), while episode 13 focused on everything that happened at Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding to Phillip (Chris Geere).

But, both episodes were showing Rebecca’s deteriorating health, which has been increasing with the sixth season of Thi Is Us. On top of that, there were also pitas indicating that Miguel’s (Jon Huertas) health issues could resurface and further complicate matters. Reason why chapter 15 that will be released on May 3 will be titled “Miguel”.

However, actress Alexandra Breckenridge was speaking during an interview for People about Kevin’s future with his children and Sophie, because things are not looking good for them either, especially because of his alleged infidelity, on the day of Kate’s wedding.

“I think you’re going to see how that dynamic will play out between her and her kids, and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and Elijah (Adam Korson),” she said.

While Rebecca’s death, an inevitable thing to happen that has been unfolding since the show’s first episode, will have a huge impact on Kevin, so Sophie may have to help him pick up all the broken pieces of his heart. , this was confirmed by Alexandra Breckenridge in her interview:

“But as we get closer to the end of the show, and we have this deathbed looming that has been teased for the past few seasons going forward, Sophie will be a great sense of support and stability for Kevin.”

This Is Us fans are hoping that Rebecca will die before the end of the show, so it’s likely that she will pass away in episode 17, and episode 18 will perhaps feature time jumps with future generations of the Pearson family. It only remains to wait for the development of the drama as it approaches its end with only four episodes.