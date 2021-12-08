This Is Us: The actor in the series is almost rejected by the producers themselves

This Is Us is officially set to embark on its final season, and the new photos give fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. The hit NBC drama series first premiered in 2016, receiving critical acclaim and increasingly solid ratings to match.

The show serves as an exploration of the family, following the lives of three siblings and their parents, incorporating the past and present to build a story that attracts and surprises viewers. It stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley. His own, Justin Hartley is already revealing some information on what he awaits for this finale as a must see. Fans will no doubt be glued to their television screens.

Looking back on the path of the NBC show, we can’t imagine anyone else in the cast, especially the role of Jack, who is played by Milo Ventimiglia. He plays the role to perfection, although, as we’ll reveal, he almost missed it at one point. We’ll reveal the reason, along with why the timing of the role worked so perfectly. In truth, without Milo as Jack, we can’t imagine the show being that successful.

As revealed, the timing of the concert couldn’t have been better for the beloved This Is Us star. He had just finished his work on an independent movie, Devils Gate, and he was also coming off a couple of failed TV projects. Milo Ventimiglia admits that, at the time, he had changed his approach to auditions, focusing more on his personal well-being than his work life.

“It was a nice role and I liked it so much that I had already imagined playing the character.”

The actor would also reveal that he was in an intermediate stage at the time, unsure of his next fate. Therefore, he decided to change his appearance and show off his long hair and beard. This, on the other hand, almost cost him the role in the series. Actually, in terms of appearance, the producers of This Is Us were looking for something completely different and he appeared with a completely different appearance, which took the producers by surprise at the first impression of him.

“They wanted someone completely different,” he shared. “I walked in with my beard and my long hair, I put down my motorcycle helmet and they said: Who is this guy?”

His passion for the character resonated with the audience as This is Us would be hugely successful. The show announced that its sixth season will be its last and, indeed, what a ride it has been. Given its ratings and accolades, to say it became a hit is an understatement, fans fell in love with the show, in large part thanks to the cast.