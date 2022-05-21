This Is Us: So are the emotional farewells of each of the actors in this drama

This Is Us tells the story of the Pearson family beginning with the birth of three children, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), to parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca ( Mandy Moore). All of them said goodbye through networks or in interviews, what was an unforgettable experience.

For six seasons, the NBC network show garnered a large number of fans around the world who stirred the fibers and tears were the protagonists every week. The cast always had a very good relationship and did not hide their friendship off camera during these last 6 years together. The family crossed the screen.

In an interview on a late show, Mandy Moore confessed that from the emotion she felt when she read the penultimate script for This Is Us she vomited. “Maybe that’s just because it’s so close to me, that’s how my life has been for the last six years and at the same time I have to say goodbye to the character and my family and friends on set.” For his part, heartthrob Justin Hartley feels ‘at peace’ with This Is Us, he said this after filming his final scenes for the series. He also said that since he knew three years ago that the show would come to an end after the sixth season, he was able to savor the time he had while working on the show.

“It’s interesting, I don’t know what’s happening to me, but I’m totally at peace with it and happier than ever. “It was the best job I’ve ever had. The opportunities it gave me, the way it changed my life, I could go on and on. I mean, it changed everything, the way people perceive me, there’s so much to be thankful for.” Hartley said.

Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown said the memories will last forever. This actor used his profile on the Instagram social network to post a farewell video. “It’s been an incredible six years. The sets are being torn down, but the memories will last forever.” Likewise, Chrissy Metz raised a question regarding her future, since This Is Us was her first real job. “What the hell am I going to do now?” Before her starring role in the series, she only did guest spots, and before her acting career, she worked with children.

For John Huertas and Moore this ending of This Is Us became a promise. “We promised we would work together in the future. Some of my best work in my career has been with Mandy Moore. She gives 100 percent all the time. Even when it comes to the cameras, she’s not in it.”

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson who played Beth Pearson stated that she was emotional during the filming of her last scene. “It was really moving to be able to say how much I appreciated everyone and how much of a gift it was for me to be a part of it.”

Finally, for one of the protagonists of This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia, the end is “bittersweet”. “I may not see these people again or every day or maybe in passing or on social media, whatever, so it’s bittersweet.” He also predicted that the crew and everyone on set “would get emotional and have a hard time letting it go. You’re on a show for so many years and all of a sudden you remember that first moment and then it’s over and it’s done.”