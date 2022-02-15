This Is Us: Series Creator Reveals Discomfort With Drama Timelines

NBC’s popular drama series This Is Us is airing its sixth and final, showcasing the lives of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), as well as their three children, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), on the different journeys of their lives with different time jumps. However, these time jumps have caused the show to jump from one side to the other, something its creator Dan Fogelman seems to be regretting.

Since This Is Us premiered for the first time on September 20, 2016, viewers have tried to keep an eye on each of the details that have been shown, because the first installment was the one that had the most time jump with the Pearson family, in which all the events took them to the year 2034 where Kevin is saying goodbye to Rebecca who is dying.

Despite that, the show has been showcasing the various stories of each of the characters throughout each of the seasons, but as fans find themselves getting closer to the end, they’re begging for a spin-off. of the same. However, the producer and creator has assured that this will not happen, although he revealed the version that he would have liked to see without the time jumps.

During an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Dan Fogelman was talking about a version of the drama This Is Us that he had been thinking about, after regretting and upsetting the time jumps that had been used in the show since its premiere.

“One of my first regrets from the show was, ‘Oh, if I had gone back in time even further with Jack and Rebecca, then hypothetically the children and grandchildren could live more in the present, because the future is harder to execute. that the past”.

Recall that all three main characters are aged 40 in the 2022 timeline, for which we then see a jump five years into the future to see Kate remarry Phillip (Chris Geere), and then another jump over 10 years to see the family reunited at Rebecca’s deathbed.

By this point in the timeline, roughly 2034, Randall’s daughters are young adults, while Kevin and Kate’s children are still quite young. So moving further into their lives would require the drama’s creator to make assumptions about the state of the world for decades to come.

However, the producer and creator assured that it would have been interesting to see a little more of the offspring of babies and young children that everyone has seen in the first seasons, making an interesting version for a spin-off. But Fogelman also dismissed the idea on the grounds that it would be a jump much later, to roughly the year 20555, which would have been fun, but weird.