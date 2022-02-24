This Is Us Season 6: This is the sign that Kevin and Sophie will be together again

This Is Us has been saying goodbye to fans ever since Season 6 premiered on the NBC broadcast network in early January. The family drama that has made millions of fans around the world cry, returned this week with a new episode which could have hinted at the return of one of the most anticipated characters. (Episode 6 spoilers)

The series that premiered in 2016 and follows the Pearson family will be back on March 8 to continue this emotional journey of the big three, the children of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). Ever since Kevin ended his relationship with Madison (Caitlin Thompson) at the end of the show’s fifth installment, fans have been wondering what’s next for (Justin Hartley’s) character on the romantic side. Season 6 episode 6 seems to have provided the answer to this.

This Is Us fans clearly know Kevin Pearson’s love past. Hartley’s character has been seen evolving for five seasons, but according to the story shown this week it could suggest that some things are not over, after Kate (Chrissy Metz) exchanged text messages with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). , Kevin’s ex-wife.

In the Season 6 episode of This is Us, titled “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” fans saw Kate in a long-distance conversation with Sophie, hinting at a possible reunion. With this in mind, it might be worth wondering if Kevin and Sophie will have contact again in the remaining episodes of the final installment of the NBC series.

It should be clear that This Is Us fans are divided as to who Kevin should end up with when the series comes to an end. And considering what is known about the future of the character who will find happiness with someone, the fact that Kate is communicating with Sophie could mean that she is back.

Let’s remember that Sophie is a character who has been absent from This Is Us for a long time. Despite the brevity of the moment towards the end of the episode, the family drama never features any unnecessary details, so it’s safe to take this as a sign of things to come in the rest of the series.