This Is Us Season 6: This couple’s impending divorce and upcoming movie

This Is Us, the Pearsons’ family drama from broadcast network NBC, is currently on hiatus but is scheduled to return to fans’ screens with new season 6 episodes in late February. And while fans wait, series creator Dan Fogelman spoke about one of the most interesting plotlines from the show’s sixth and final installment. (Some season 6 spoilers)

Ever since the This Is Us season 5 finale flashed Kate Pearson’s upcoming wedding, fans haven’t stopped talking. The daughter of Jack and Rebecca, in the near future of the NBC drama, will marry her co-worker Phillip de Ella, which means that between her and Toby there will be a sure break.

The creator of This Is Us along with the cast of the series, were in an interview this week and reflected on the time they have shared these years in the successful program, and also referred to the next finale, emphasizing the situation of Toby and Kate , whose situation as a couple has kept many viewers worried in recent months.

Dan Fogelman referred to the story related to the impending divorce of Kate and Toby due to the distance for work reasons. The creator of This Is Us claimed that he always thought that they made a beautiful romantic couple, but implicitly they were also somewhat imperfect, since they often needed to do different things at different times, but unfortunately they did not take it into account.

“They were two people who often needed different things at different times and there were a lot of conversations early on about whether they were good for each other. And then circumstances can also begin to ease things. I mean, his distance is kind of relieving.”

“There’s a beautiful script that’s been written that I won’t say much about, but it’s one that I’m most proud of… I think Mandy recently directed a really beautiful episode that Chrissy co-wrote that starts this journey and we’ve got some really big things to come.” they are yet to come.”

With the next episodes of This Is Us, another of the main themes besides Kate’s divorce and how she and Toby will get along after the breakup will be Rebecca’s deathbed scene, which will be delved into a bit according to Fogelman.

In addition, in the same interview, reference was also made to the possibility of making a This Is Us movie in the future. In this regard, the creator of the family drama admitted that he is not closed to the idea of ​​carrying out other derivative projects, but that at the moment that is not among the plans. This explained:

“I say no to anything… I suspect these actors will flood your TV and movie screens for years to come. I think they’re in front of and behind the camera, as a result, because they’re all becoming beautiful writers, directors, and producers as we speak.”

“So when I want to do something again for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they’ll all be very busy and win awards, Emmys, Oscars and stuff, but sure. If we can find a movie in the future, I would love to get back together with these guys and do it. I don’t know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we’ll have told the full story, so I’m not sure. It’s like, if you’re making the movie of what there was.”