This Is Us Season 6: The end is getting closer by trailer and plot of episode 14

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14 gears up to show where Kevin (played by Justin Hartley) is at the most romantic time of his life, so let’s get a flashback before Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding. ). But, this is what is known about the release date, trailer and plot of chapter 14.

previous episode

During the 13th episode of the sixth and final season of This Is Us, viewers watched as Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) Alzheimer’s worsened by the minute, while Kevin admits to losing romantically with her. But at the same time, the wedding plans of Kate and Philip (Chris Geere) do not stop.

As the wedding begins, Rebecca is encouraged to go on stage and sing a song. She sits at the piano to perform the song that she performed with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) on a date. The performance ends leaving many in tears, due to the complex situation that she faces in the midst of a ruin of her romance with Kevin.

In fact, in the middle of the wedding, Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and Beth (Beth Pearson) discover that Kevin may have had a secret affair a week before the wedding, when they walk into his room and find everything from a letter to her clothes. a woman, so now it will be investigated who was that person who was with him. The main suspects so far are Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and the wedding singer named Cassidy.

Release date, trailer and plot of episode 14

Now for This Is Us season 6 episode 14, it looks like there will be a little flashback to the day before Kate’s wedding. Especially now that Kevin confessed to being heartbroken over his affair with Rebecca and the evidence they found in his room, the show will investigate what happened that night. In fact, the same trailer shows who of the three could be.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14 will air on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 on NBC at around 9 p.m. m. ET (Eastern Time) in the United States. With four more episodes to go before This Is Us wraps up its final season, something that is keeping fans anxious about how this incredible drama will conclude.