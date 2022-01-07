This Is Us Season 6: Nicky and his lost love in trailer for episode 2 of the drama

This Is Us premiered in 2016 on the NBC network, and since then millions of fans around the world have been hooked on this fascinating story that tells the life of the Pearson family, led by Jack and Rebecca along with their three children, Kevin, Kate and Randall. (Major spoilers for episode 2)

The series will be drawing to a close with season 6 that premiered on Tuesday, January 4. The last installment is in charge of making the most important revelations of the series, in order to give a suitable closure to each of the characters that make life in the successful family drama.

Next week, the NBC drama is set to return to the screens with the second episode of season 6, the trailer of which shows that one of the most significant and emotional events expected by all fans of This Is Us will take place. Uncle Nicky finally reconnects with his long lost love, Sally.

After so long, Nicky finally contacts Sally through the social network Facebook. In episode 2 of the latest installment of the family drama, he makes the decision and embarks on a visitation journey with the woman he loved when he was young. As the trailer reveals, something nervous shows up at her door without knowing what he is going to tell her.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 Trailer

It will be episode 2 of season 6 of This Is Us that will be in charge of showing how this meeting ends. It has been years since they last saw each other, and it is not known if she is married with children. At the end of the trailer, Sally is apparently shown on the other side of the door while behind Nicky are Miguel and Rebecca who accompanied him. It only remains to wait to see what the reaction of this great love of the uncle most loved by fans of the drama will be.

Episode 2 of the final installment of This Is Us will air on Tuesday, January 11, and along with Nicky’s romantic story, the drama will also focus on Deja and Malik. Next week’s episode promises to be very important as it is sure to solve some mysteries that have kept fans intrigued throughout the five seasons This Is Us has under its belt.