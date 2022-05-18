This Is Us Season 6: Justin Hartley confirms this jump in time with the end

This Is Us aired this Tuesday the 17th episode of season 6, the penultimate of the successful drama that premiered in January 2016, when the fascinating emotional journey of the Pearson family began. The Conclusion is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 24 on the NBC broadcast network, with a final installment and a huge jump in time. (Spoilers for final episodes of season 6)

With the most recent episodes of This Is Us, fans of the Dan Fogelman-created drama have witnessed the changes in the members of the Pearson family over the years. In episode 13, Kate (Chrissy Metz) got married again while Toby (Chris Sullivan) found a new love.

In the next installment, episode 14 of the sixth and final season of This Is Us finally showed Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) joining Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) in love. Two people who matured over the years and are now ready to make a life as a couple.

Episode 15 showcased Miguel’s backstory, with this being one of the most emotional installments in the NBC series’ entire run, while the following week This Is Us featured the Pearsons in a family reunion and making decisions about caring for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) during the sixteenth episode.

And as expected, this Tuesday, May 17, fans witnessed the heartbreaking death of Rebecca with episode 17 of season 6 of This Is Us. Next week, the series will come to an end with the final installment, one that will take viewers into the future, as revealed by Justin Hartley during a recent interview.

The ending of This Is Us will feature a time jump 10 or 12 years into the future, Kevin Pearson’s interpreter told The Hollywood Reporter, while discussing the character’s last journey and the final script reading, noting that the The drama won’t end on such a sad note, despite Rebecca’s death.

“I think we’re going 10 or 12 years in the future,” he said. “Kind of like that. But we talk about the future after that and what comes after. That’s a cool part of it.”

“I thought it wasn’t necessarily about what’s happening now, but what’s in store for the future,” he added. “Where are these three going and the tools they have to help them navigate through all the trials and tribulations that may come their way.”