This Is Us: Season 6 Has Details Revealed on Video

This Is Us: Recently, NBC released, through the famous website Rotten Tomatoes, an unprecedented video with the cast of This Is Us. With it, the network presented the 6th season of the drama series, which will also serve as the last of the production. However, the new episodes will only air in 2022.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, channel executives decided to postpone the premiere of the new series of episodes of This Is Us for Midseason. In this way, they hope to ensure a continuous airing of the series, taking place without major interruptions in its final moments.

In the promotional video, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, and Chris Sullivan appear in moving testimonials about their relationship with their characters as well as the production’s history.

“I really hate that this series is going to end. I could probably do this for the rest of my life,” said Justin Hartley.

Check out the full video:

This Is Us: big twists to mark the show’s final season

Although everything seems to be headed for a calm outcome, the public may be very surprised by the end of the series. The unconventional narrative of This Is Us engaged the audience with its easy-to-understand dramatic progression, as well as presenting many emotional moments.

For those who follow the plot, the season finale of Season 5 brought a leap in time amid the indecision about the marriage of Kevin and Madison (Caitlin Thompson). Toby and Kate may be heading for an imminent divorce, which left viewers agonizing over what was to come. The Pearson family already has a special place in the hearts of each and every fan.

Certainly, the 6th and final season of the series should put a special emphasis on the most intimate relationships of the main characters, even providing a comfortable position for all of them after so much suffering, uncertainty and other unpleasant matters. But that’s life, isn’t it?

In this way, the final episodes will also be able to reinforce this idea to the public. So stay tuned for news!