This Is Us: Season 6 Finale Of The Series Has A Date Set By NBC

This Is Us: NBC has confirmed that the finale of the award-winning series This Is Us, which will conclude with this 6th season, will air from May 24 on North American TV. The information was released by the broadcaster at an event last Friday (11).

Initially the intention was to broadcast the 6th season of the series created by Dan Fogelman without interruption, but the plans changed due to the broadcasts of the Winter Olympic Games.

During the event, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack, the father of the Pearson family, was optimistic about the series finale: “It will work. It’s really going to work out,” said the actor.

Dan Fogelman already talked about the series finale and also about a possible spin-off movie from the series:

“I’m very aware that a midlife crisis is coming for me, and whatever I do next, I’m going to hate it compared to this show and these actors. So I say no to everything,” Fogelman replied when asked about his upcoming projects.

“When I want to do something new on This Is Us with these actors and actresses, I suspect they will all be very busy and winning awards, Emmys and Oscars and all that stuff. But of course, if we can produce a movie in the future, I would love to go back [to work] with them.”

Next, Fogelman was asked what stories would be featured in this possible This Is Us movie. “I don’t know what it would be. By the end of this season, I think we’ll have told the full story, so I’m not sure. Maybe it would be about what would have happened if Jack survived the fire or something.”

This Is Us is a highly successful series, which had its first season in 2016, and in 2017 it accumulated a total of 11 Emmy nominations, taking home two awards: Best Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown and Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Gerald McRaney.

In the following years, the series amassed a total of 38 Emmy nominations, with straight to 4 awards.

Remembering that all seasons of This Is Us are available on the Star+ streaming platform.