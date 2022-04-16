This Is Us Season 6: Episode 12 revealed the new couple of the NBC family drama

This Is Us, the successful family drama that tells the story of the Pearsons, is concluding its cycle with season 6, which airs on Tuesdays of each week with new episodes, as it nears its end, which is scheduled for May 24 on NBC. Meanwhile, this week’s installment featured one of the most anticipated moments in the entire series, the much-anticipated divorce of fan-favorite couple Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan). (Spoilers for episode 12)

Last Tuesday, April 12, NBC aired episode 12 of season 6 of This Is Us with which he finally told the story that was foreshadowed at the end of the fifth installment. Kate and Toby ended up divorcing, and what many wondered was the delivery itself that offered the answer. What would happen to them after the breakup?

While fans were aware that in This Is Us Kate would marry Phillip (Chris Geere) in the future, many were concerned about Toby’s fate. As it turns out, the episode revealed Chris Sullivan’s character’s new love interest, a woman named Laura (Alexis Krause).

Without a doubt, this was an unexpected response from the fascinating family drama created by Dan Fogelman. This Is Us fans were shocked as this story point has previously gone untouched, and now they’ve got more answers about Toby, who met Laura at a coffee shop after a hilarious pun between the two.

This Is Us, during episode 12 also confirmed that Laura and Toby are eventually getting together for the long haul. In a scene set in the distant future, the pair meet Kate and Phillip at a bar to support adult Jack Damon’s (Blake Stadnik) music career. Sullivan’s character was also seen wearing a wedding ring, indicating that he is marrying Laura.

Most likely, the rest of This Is Us season 6 won’t delve into Toby and Laura’s romance. This was confirmed by the show’s executive producer Elizabeth Berger, while speaking to Glamor in an interview, stating that fans of the series “will see little hints that the two enjoy a very beautiful and joyous relationship.” Separately, executive producer Isaac Aptaker offered other details to Deadline.

“Toby meets her partner, Laura, in the years after Kate’s divorce and he is still with her when we see him again at the Jack Jr. concert at the end of the episode. While we won’t be going too deep into Toby and Laura’s love story, it’s safe to say that they have a very happy and loving relationship. Laura is definitely part of Toby’s happy ending in our minds.”