“This is Us” Milo Ventimiglia looked like a “boxer before a fight” before this heartbreaking scene of Season 6

We have historically balanced carefree moments with more serious scenes. Often they were interspersed to create a thin rope along which the main actors of the series had to walk. Milo Ventimiglia, who played the patriarch Pearson Jack, became a master of these sudden turns of the scene. However, during the filming of one hefty moment in the 6th season of the NBC series, the selfless actor looked like a “boxer before a fight.”

What key scene made Ventimiglia prepare so carefully? That’s what we know.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson “This Is Us” defended his family

Jack has always been responsible for taking care of his family. Among them were wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and children Kate, Kevin and Randall.

Jack had the success of his family on his shoulders.

A chance encounter with Rebecca in a bar set him on a different path from the one that could change Jack forever and turn him into a darker person.

Jack wanted to be different from his abusive alcoholic father Stanley. He found a safe place with Rebecca.

Jack’s love for his family continued until the evening, when a fire engulfed the family home. He managed to get everyone out safely, including their family dog.

However, that evening he died of smoke poisoning, leaving Rebecca alone to take charge of their clan.

Fortunately, Ventimiglia and his colleagues balanced these heavy scenes with carefree moments off-screen.

However, in one of the scenes Milo Ventimiglia looked like a “boxer before a fight.”

Ventimiglia received a farewell from Jack in an episode called “Don’t Let Me Get Away from You”.

Elan Mastai, who wrote the title episode, told Vanity Fair that he wanted Jack to go all in during a speech he gave at his mother Marilyn’s funeral.

Mastay said that the scene was “a rare moment of emotional clarity for Jack Pearson when he realized what he needed to do to get away from the difficulties he faced as a child.”

The Ventimiglia scene where he honors his mother in front of a small group of family and friends gave the actor the closure Jack deserved.

But at this point, the actor did not take it lightly.

Mastai said about Ventimiglia: “I remember him very well before we filmed the eulogy, [where] he looked like a boxer right before the fight.”

He also used this analogy to describe Ventimiglia before filming the scene. He seemed like “an athlete at the start, preparing for the fastest race of his life.”

The song Don’t Let Me Keep You was written as a love letter between mother and son.

The fourth episode of the last season of the series “This is Us” was called “Don’t Let Me Hold You.”

This is a love letter between mother and son, Jack and Marilyn Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia and Laura Niemi).

After Marilyn’s untimely death, the patriarch of the Pearson family realized how much he didn’t know about his mother when he started a new life with his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore). In the end, Jack rediscovered the woman hidden behind the sadness of her past. He accepted what Marilyn had become without him.

In the final moments of the episode, Ventimiglia broke down in Rebecca’s arms and screamed: “I don’t have a mom anymore.”

This title moment closed the book on the darker sides of Jack’s life and allowed him to move freely forward to the life he created with his wife and three children.

All six seasons of “This Is Us” are available for streaming on Hulu.