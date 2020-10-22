This Is Us: marks the meeting of the trio from season 5

With the premiere of the 5th season of This is Us scheduled for next Tuesday (27) on American television, fans of the series were able to taste a little of what lies ahead after NBC released some photos of the preview of the first episode.

Because it has an extended duration, the new chapter will be divided into two parts entitled “Forty: Part 1” and “Forty: Part 2”, which will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the trio Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Tense family reunion

The images released by the broadcaster show the return of some of the series’ favorite fan characters and also the tense reunion of conflicting brothers Kevin and Randall at the family hut, who will have to learn to deal with the conflicts generated after Alzheimer’s diagnosis your mother, Rebecca.

Kevin is also preparing for a new chapter in his life, as his wife Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is pregnant and the couple is excited about the prospect of becoming parents in the near future.

The fifth season of This is Us will also address some topics in evidence in society today, such as the new coronavirus pandemic and protests against racial injustice in the United States.

Will the brothers be able to put their problems aside to celebrate the special date, or will the weather get hotter among family members? How are they going to deal with the changes on the planet?

These and more responses will be answered early next week!



