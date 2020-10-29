This Is Us: learn all about the series’ premiere of the series

The fifth season of This Is Us is finally among us! One of the most acclaimed series made its comeback this Tuesday (28th) and followed the characters as they enter their 40s, with the coronavirus and George Floyd’s death in the background.

The first two episodes are complementary, entitled “Forty: Part One” and “Forty: Part Two”. At the premiere, we revisited the past once more to see how it impacts the present.

Check out the full recap below!

Learn more about the premiere of the fifth season of This Is Us

Early on, Kevin finds out about Madison’s pregnancy. She is concerned about the situation on the planet, but Kevin says the coronavirus (yes, this new season has the pandemic as a backdrop) is not as serious as they think. However, at the same moment, his phone starts ringing and both discover that the situation is a little more complicated than it looks.

Kevin shares the news of the pregnancy with Kate and Toby, very happy with the news. Then, he meets with Madison again and she allows Kevin to stay in her guest room. The two begin to prepare for quarantine. Then she suggests a trip to visit Rebecca, since her trial was canceled on account of the covid-19.

The two, Toby and Jack, begin their journey and arrive in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the “Great Trio”, as they are called in This Is Us.

Meanwhile, Randall and his family are also concerned about the virus. Beth, in particular, is more concerned, since Tom Hanks, her favorite actor, was diagnosed positively. During a conversation, Beth takes the opportunity to talk about Madison and Randall’s pregnancy and sends a text message to congratulate her brother.

Another major highlight of the episode is the assassination of George Floyd. When they find out about brutality, Beth and Randall argue about how horrible the situation is. The two are even more concerned when they see baby Jack, Toby and Kate at one of the demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles.

During Randall’s surprise party, he begins to reflect on how he never had the support of his family and always had to fight racism alone, watching the news of racial violence without anyone to count on. So, once again we have the proof that This Is Us is an extremely current and important series in our social and political scenario.

The next episode of the series will be available next Tuesday (3). Keep an eye out for more!



