This Is Us: contains episodes postponed due to epidemic

After 6 exciting episodes from the fifth season of This Is Us, series creator Dan Fogelman has announced that the next episodes will be delayed due to production delays. Due to the pandemic, security measures in Los Angeles prevented the production team from continuing and the new chapters will be shown again starting February 2.

The start of the season had already been postponed because of the pandemic. However, production believed in a more normalized situation, which was not the case after the United States’ numbers of infected people were updated. As such, the season began on October 27 and 4 episodes were broadcast before a hiatus.

Then new episodes were released on January 5 and 12. So, starting this week, the series has another break and returns only in February.

In the last episode released, we finally found out more about Randall’s past and his birth mother. As this is one of the most exciting episodes of This Is Us, the news of this new break is not easy to accept. After all, now we will have to wait longer than expected to discover Kevin’s next steps.

Also according to NBC, episode 7 of the 5th season of This Is Us takes Kevin on a stressful trip, while Jack and Kevin (as a child) participate in a football training camp.

