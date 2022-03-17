This Is Us Actor Steps Away From Family Drama And Comes To New ABC Comedy

This Is Us, the successful series that premiered in January 2016 through the NBC broadcast network, is currently on the air with its 6th season, the last of the drama that follows the lives of the members of the Pearson family, headed by Jack Perason and Rebecca, along with their children Kate Kevin and Randall.

The show kicked off with its latest emotional ride in early January and throughout Season 6 has been working on closing each of the character’s arcs. The final episode of This Is Us is scheduled to air on NBC on Tuesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. according to the programming of the chain.

In This Is Us, fans have met Toby Damon, Kate Pearson’s husband, whose plot in this latest installment has shown the first steps that will lead to their divorce. Without a doubt, this is one of the most painful breakups that the successful family drama has had so far.

Toby is played by Chris Sullivan on This Is Us; And with the end of this fascinating Pearson family story drawing ever closer, the actor has been tapped to star in a new ABC series. A sitcom called The Son in Law (El Erno), as reported this Wednesday.

Chris Sullivan won’t be out of a job after playing Toby on This Is Us. According to Deadline, in the new ABC comedy, the star will play Jake, a man who finds himself seeking the approval of the sophisticated parents of his new fiancée named Asha, even when he is a difficult father to impress, despite being the boyfriend of the whole family. her daughter’s life.

Jake, from Sullivan, divorced with a 21-year-old daughter, never thought he would love again, until Asha showed up. Trouble is, Jake, a hard-working plumbing contractor, is solidly middle class, while Asha hails from the South Asian equivalent of super-rich royalty.

In the new comedy, Sullivan’s character wants to marry Asha, and while he still needs to ask his father for his blessing, the real sticking point is Asha’s loving but controlling mother, who makes no secret of her feelings that Jake is not okay with her. his daughter, culminates the official synopsis.