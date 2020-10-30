This Is Us: a strong touch to the series, a new character

NBC’s This Is Us debuted in Season 5 with a two-hour special premiere titled “Forty: Part One” and “Forty: Part Two,” bringing fans up to date on how each Pearson is doing.

Randall regularly sees a therapist. Introduced in season 4 of This Is Us, Dr. Leigh’s first session was intense as she still challenged that she needed help with her anxiety.

But, as revealed in the This Is Us season 5 premiere, Randall has continued to talk to her – that is until she decides she needs a different therapist, one who can relate to her current issues as a black man.

This Is Us has yet to reveal who this new therapist will be, but considering Randall’s story trajectory, it’s the perfect opportunity for him to meet his biological mother.

It’s also worth mentioning that This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman reveals that the mystery surrounding Laurel will be solved fairly quickly, so they’ve likely already established a resolution.

Bringing her in as Randall’s new therapist will be an efficient way to quickly resolve her personal issues leading to the eventual realization of her biological connection in This Is Us.



