This Is Us season 6 continues to follow the Pearson family plot and episode 5, released this Tuesday (01), brought some new conflicts in this universe.

The main focus of the chapter revolves around the Pearsons’ love and family relationships and how they resolve the ups and downs that eventually happen, as well as showing the fragilities involving the brothers and mother of the family.

So, check out everything that happened in episode 6×5 of This Is Us with our recap!

Pearson family members have to deal with ups and downs within their relationships.

The episode opens with a flashback showing how Rebecca was dealing with love relationships some time after Jack’s death.

Encouraged by Miguel, the woman takes the initiative of speed dating and ends up spending a lot of time with Matt, a character who had known Rebecca for some time.

Upon arriving home, Kate argues with her mother, stating that Jack would not tolerate such a relationship, but they end up resolving after her daughter overhears Rebecca’s rant about the pain of losing her husband.

Returning to the current moment of the show, Kate struggles with taking care of the children and her mother offers to help her, as Toby is away looking for a job opportunity.

Kate takes her mother to the children’s school and asks her to play a little piano, but harmony is soon left aside when the young woman vents that she feels the need to have another adult helping Rebecca when she is with her children. , as the Pearson family’s Alzheimer’s disease is progressing a lot.

Despite being upset by this conversation, Rebecca comes to terms with her daughter and they both admit they may have crossed the line in the argument.