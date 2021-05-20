This Is Us 5×15: Kevin Needs to Reflect on His Wedding (Spoilers)

This Is Us: With the end of the 5th season of This Is Us about to happen, some important events started to appear in the narrative. The wedding of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), for example, promises to be a very delicate moment for the characters. Even so, some doubts arise for them.

In this week’s episode, Kevin needs to analyze very well what his intentions are going forward, as he is about to take a decisive step in his life.

Check out more details about the 5×15 episode of This Is Us with our recap!

This Is Us 5×15: Kevin has doubts about the past and the future

This Tuesday (18), the title “Jerry 2.0” was shown on NBC, preparing the audience for the outcome of the 5th season. With him, Kevin has shown himself to be a little insecure about his marriage to Madison, even after all they’ve been through.

It is in this way that the episode leads all discussions on the subject, recalling the immaturity of the character, at first, in relation to his other relationships. In that sense, Kevin remembers Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and gets a call from her.

Kevin does not want the stories, apparently recurring in his trajectory, to be repeated with Madison. After so many disagreements, he wants to have a common life, in which both can have their own ambitions and dreams, strengthening each other.

During the conversation with his ex-wife, he remembered things that might have been different if they had been able to solve their problems and face all the obstacles together. In this sense, the character seems to have some anxiety about the future, especially due to a constant fear of having a new separation.

However, Kevin manages to be strong enough to leave the past behind and erases Sophie’s number from his diary. This reinforces the idea that he is starting to let go of bad thoughts about what could happen to his new relationship and also willing to move on with the family he always dreamed of having.

After this little crisis, Kevin joins the other boys for his bachelor party around a fire. Interestingly, all of the characters, with the exception of Randall (Sterling K. Brown), were reflecting internally on their respective lives as they bask in the flames of fire.

As they talked, Toby (Chris Sullivan) revealed some professional concerns and Nicky (Griffin Dunne) acknowledged that he had no expectations for romance. Despite being profound moments, everything was approached in a light and relaxed way, with severe pauses for the subjects to be digested in groups.

Miguel (Jon Huertas) also brought a beautiful reflection on love, which gave Kevin an important lesson to calm his spirits. In this way, he was able to realize that this feeling does not always bring security about being happy forever – and everything is fine.

What did he think of the 5×15 episode of This Is Us?