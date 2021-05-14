This Is Us 5×15: Kevin May Have Doubts About His Wedding

This Is Us: Next week, viewers of This Is Us are likely to watch a new episode filled with intense emotions. All this because, in the title “Jerry 2.0”, Kevin (Justin Hartley) may be feeling the impact of the responsibilities of his marriage to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).

To further increase public anxiety, NBC has released a short preview with some scenes showing what’s coming up in the series.

Through the images presented, the actor of the Pearson family will have a very deep conversation with his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) focused on marriage, considering that he has some doubts about how to get on with his life.

Despite this climate of indecision about current choices, according to the episode’s official synopsis, Kevin will have a bachelor party, just like Sophie. It remains to be seen, however, how these sequences will take place within the series narrative.

Check out the full preview of the next episode of This Is Us:

This Is Us: Family drama season 5 is coming to an end

The 5×15 episode will serve as the penultimate for the NBC drama, airing next Tuesday (18). This Is Us will end its 5th season on May 25, totaling 16 episodes.

Even with the coronavirus pandemic directly affecting practical work, the cast and crew managed to provide the public with good times. The series faced several gaps in its 5th year showing, something that may have made many fans even more nervous about what was to come next in the narrative.

As seen earlier, this was a season filled with delicately profound moments. The conflicts presented were very interesting, mainly due to the reconciliation attempts presented. Kevin and Randall, for example, had a closer relationship during the episodes.

It is worth remembering that the cast of the series still has the participation of Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Caitlin Thompson.

Don’t miss out! The 5×15 episode of This Is Us will air on May 18th.