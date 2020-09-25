This Is Us’ 5th season will debut sooner than expected

The fifth season of This Is Us was scheduled for its November 10 premiere this year, however, according to information from the TV Guide website, the Pearson family is expected to return to TV two weeks earlier than expected, on October 27.

The season 5 premiere will feature a special two-hour episode, addressing the consequences of the fight between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley). The episode will bring the 40th anniversary of the “Great Trio”, but as we can see in the flashforwards shown in the 4th season, Randall and Kevin will not be talking yet until the date of the celebration ,. However, they will reconcile before the mysterious event in the distant future, when they will meet to say goodbye to Rebecca.

According to information shared by Sterling, Season 5 is expected to focus even more on the Pearson family’s past, especially on its character, Randall. “There’s something for Randall that I’m really excited about. It has to do with this exploration of the past, ”said the actor in an interview in May for the website Entertainment Weekly.

The actor also commented that what should be shown in the 5th season will serve to learn more about his origin and his original family – Randall was adopted as a newborn.

Stay tuned on October 27 for the return of This Is Us.




