This Is Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, A New Multiplayer Shooter

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant: We tell you the first details of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, the new competitive multiplayer shooter from Ubisoft. Ubisoft has already confirmed what his next job is: Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. This competitive multiplayer shooter will put us in the shoes of various factions seen in other sagas of the French company, who will share lead in “a variety of linear game modes and in 6v6 arena”. With no release date, the first test runs will be held on August 5 exclusively for the United States and Canada; later it will come other regions. You can see his first trailer at the head of this news.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant First Details

The launch factions will be four: Wolves (Ghost Recon: Breakpoint), Cleaners (The Division), Echelon (Splinter Cell) and the Outcasts (The Division). The Defiant, as the character you control is called, can be customized based on your play style and elements of these groups, such as your abilities or the ultras you will have.

“Choose your equipment from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, accessories and a device to complete your selection and modify it on the fly to adapt to a constantly changing battlefield,” explains the company on its official website. During the trailer they emphasize that they want to give importance to gunplay, making weapons feel unique and different when pulling the trigger.

Although it has not transcended how many playable zones it will have, we know that we will face “in emblematic places”, which suggests maps extracted from the games in question. The title is being developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, who warn that it is still “in development.” Although the first test takes place in those selected regions on PC, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is slated for release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and the PC itself. The news jumps a few days after knowing the delay of another of the games with the writer’s stamp: Rainbow Six Extraction.