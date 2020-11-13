This is the unboxing of PS5 by rapper Travis Scott

The well-known musical artist celebrates the launch of PlayStation 5 with a very particular unboxing through a 10-minute short.

PlayStation 5 is finally available in several countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico and South Korea since this past November 12 (remember that Spain and the rest of European countries will arrive on the 19th of this month) and the rapper Travis Scott, a regular figure in recent weeks as part of the PlayStation promotion, did not want to miss the arrival of Sony’s new generation console with a very particular unboxing. And it is that the musical artist has published a kind of 10-minute short film in which he recounts his experience with PlayStation 5 and in which you can see both the console and various video games.

PS5: Unboxing Reimagined

Thus, under the title of PS5: Unboxing Reimagined, Travis Scott has published a video clip with Cactus Jack Experience and in which we can see different scenes from games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Astro’s Playroom, Horizon Forbidden West and others in the first minutes of the video, to make way for different stories with PS5 as the central axis.

And it is that Travis Scott’s short film on PS5 is as surprising as it is emotional, since we went from seeing the rapper playing the console on a giant screen in the middle of the desert to how the artist himself gives a pair of consoles to two young people in a car park, to make way for a performance by James Blake and a small tribute to Pop Smoke, a rapper who died last February.

The promotional campaign continues with the launch of a PlayStation-themed clothing line by Travis Scott himself and the raffle for limited-edition Nike shoes with the PlayStation logo on the side and sole. PS5 arrives in Spain on November 19.



