This Is The Spectacular 3D Giant Freeza That Will Be Seen Soon In Japan

Freeza: It will be in Shinjuku, one of the central neighborhoods of the city of Tokyo, where this ad for Dragon Ball: Dokkan Battle will be screened. Freeza has arrived in Tokyo. This villain, who was considered the most powerful being in the universe, was defeated at the hands of Goku, but the character has continued to appear in later products of the Akira Toriyama saga. Dragon Bal Z: Dokkan Battle, a free-to-play title for iOS and Android mobile devices, will celebrate its 350 million downloads in a big way, with a 3D Freeza in the heart of Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood. Below these lines you can see how he looks with the imposing appearance of him.

This announcement of the game edited by Bandai Namco is not the first of its kind to go viral on the net. A while ago, a giant cat that seemed to be sticking out of the frame appeared on social media. It is an optical effect, but the results are obvious. The villain of Dragon Ball, on his part, appears with outstretched arms and with very bad intentions, as dictated by his own nature.

A very successful game

Dokkan Battle is one of those games that kill them by being silent. It does not seem to have made too much noise, but by the end of 2019 it had already exceeded the barrier of 2,000 million dollars invoiced. In 2021, revenues already reached $ 3 billion. The title, which came out in 2015 on iOS and Android devices, has not stopped growing since its launch.

Bandai Namco, meanwhile, has produced several successful video games in recent years. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was released in 2016 and is still receiving content, while Dragon Ball FighterZ has become a successful two-dimensional fighting game. Recently, the Japanese publisher published Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for Nintendo Switch, an RPG that has previously been released on the rest of the main systems.

And the future? There are still no more Dragon Ball games on the market, although Dokkan Battle is still there for anyone who wants to download it.