This is the skin of TheGrefg in Fortnite; price, release

Content creator TheGrefg reveals what his skin looks like in Fortnite Battle Royale live. We tell you what happened, and we show you his character.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. CET, TheGrefg did a live on his Twitch channel in which he showed his Fortnite skin. In the official presentation of the skin TheGrefg, which is part of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, important details were given about it. Here we tell you everything we know about the Grefg skin in Fortnite:

Fortnite: TheGrefg skin officially announced; this is how it looks

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, the influencer and content creator David Cánovas, better known by his pseudonym on TheGrefg networks, started a live show on his Twitch channel on Monday, January 21, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CET , whose purpose was to present his skin in Fortnite.

In this live, TheGrefg was creating expectation with a great countdown of two hours, while he spoke with his subscribers and followers. In all this time, he also gave several specific information regarding his skin, such as:

He will be in the store for four days.

The shown are only two images offered to TheGrefg by Epic Games.

The skin is styled by default, and is reactive, meaning that its appearance changes as games progress.

His dance is a tribute to the community that plays with command.

Approximate price between 2,000 and 3,000 V-Bucks.

It will be available in the store on January 17, 2021, Sunday, at 01:00 CET.

It will be possible to win it for free if we are among the first 100 players of the creative map TheGrefg Official Deathrun; the best time will get the peak of TheGrefg in real size and it will be delivered to his house.

There will be a tournament of The Soil is Lava, which will be held on Thursday, January 14 and Friday, January 15, 2021.

The appearance of his skin is this, clearly inspired by Goku / Kakarot, the protagonist of the popular manga and anime series Dragon Ball. In fact, in his reactive style, the spheres that are his backpack resemble dragon balls.