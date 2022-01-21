This is the relationship between Ralph Macchio and William Zabka off screen

Since the first film of The Karate Kid, the characters of Ralph Macchio and William Zabka have always been seen as great rivals, to the surprise of many, this rivalry did not end in these films, since it continued with the prequel to Cobra Kai, the successful series of Netflix that has achieved incredible fame.

Starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, with their previous versions of the characters first brought to life in 1984’s The Karate Kid, the Netflix series chronicles the modern karate scene in the Valley and all the drama that goes with it.

34 years after the premiere of The Karate Kid, the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso remains undefeated, despite the fact that these well-known characters are now adults with their respective families, the passion for karate continues to live in them. So, while awaiting news on how the story of Cobra Kai will continue in the fifth season, the actors have revealed what their relationship is like off screen.

For his part, it was the veteran actor William Zabka who revealed that over the years he and Ralph have become very good friends, that is how they have always been, even when they were both first proposed for the role. “We were both very careful and respectful in The Karate Kid. We have that history together”, were the concluding words of the actor.

Likewise, Ralph Macchio was also encouraged to give his own revelations regarding his relationship with Zabka, who assures that he has a strong connection with his filming partner, as confirmed:

“In the first scene we had in 30 years, we instinctively had a chemistry that we didn’t know we had.”

The rivalry between Johnny and Daniel continues to be appreciated on Netflix screens, despite the fact that lately we have seen them more united than ever to join forces and try to defeat an old enemy.

Cobra Kai is one of the most obvious examples of how to resurrect a classic and bring it back to fame, and since this series hit Netflix screens, this action drama has become one of the most popular in the world. moment, and the best thing is that, in addition to surprising an old generation, it also delights the new generations that are getting to know this franchise.