This is the reason why King Charles may deprive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of royal titles

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose their titles? They took a bold step when they left the UK to move to Hollywood. The couple decided to start life as normal people and away from the spotlight. But their attempts to earn a living on their own can cost them titles.

Now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, King Charles had to take up this position, and his wife Camilla became the Queen consort. Now, with power come responsibilities. For King Charles, protecting the crown and the royal family is paramount. Previously, he expressed a desire to reduce royal titles. There’s a chance the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be next.

Why King Charles may strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their Titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to succeed after moving to the U.S. The 38-year-old prince is going to release his memoir Spare on January 10, 2023. It is expected that the book will reveal and outline details that could harm the royal family. According to sources, Tom Bauer, an expert on the royal family, said that “he [King Charles] repeatedly threatened Meghan and Harry.” Also adding that if the two publish controversial content about the royal family, they will face consequences. While the children may not receive titles, “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be taken away by Charles if they misbehave,” Bauer said.

The well-known Megxit incident led to the fact that the “Force Majeure” actress and Prince Harry left royal duties, and also lost a large amount of funding from the royal family. However, in the beginning they had a good dynamic with King Charles.

Now the king is watching Sussex’s public appearance. It can be an interview with a couple, and books, and even her podcast. Penguin Publishing Random House, which publishes Harry’s memoirs, has assured that the book will be “extremely devastating” for members of the royal family. Now it remains to be seen whether Prince Harry will soften the book or King Charles will strip them of their titles.

