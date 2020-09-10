This is the Radar Covid application inside: source code

For a few weeks now, the tracking app for the coronavirus in Spain, Radar Covid, is up and running. This generated endless criticism of the public administration because it was not transparent enough, more than 200 Spanish academics who signed a manifesto in favor of transparency in the development of public software.

Now the administration has achieved the remarkable milestone of releasing the software of the Spanish public mobile application with a record of faster and more extensive downloads: it carries 3.7 million.

Radar COVID is a Spanish contact tracking application that integrates the core created by Apple and Google. Therefore, it is an application developed jointly by the two great technology companies, the difference is that the application comes with an additional layer of software that can be customized in each country and integrate the health services of each autonomous community.

Now, the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence has notified all users through its official Twitter account that the source code of the application has been released so that anyone who wishes can consult it.

The Radar COVID code has been released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0, same DP-3T protocol. Other countries in your contact tracing application (code also released) under Apache 2.0 license.

In Github we can find the repository with the name and logo of Radar COVID, where we will find sections of the iOS version, the Android version, the DP-3T protocol and the servers they use.



