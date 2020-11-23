This is the new trailer for anime The World Ends With You

The trailer shows part of the story in which the protagonists are going to face. The Wolrd Ends With You is one of Square Enix’s most amazing portable JRPGs.

Its success and the general feel of the title speak for themselves, and that is why the arrival of an anime based on its story has caught the attention of a large part of the public. Today we can see a new trailer dedicated to the animated film of the same name and with the same characters that we met in the game. At the top of the article you can find the new trailer with English subtitles.

In the video we see how the protagonist realizes that he is not seen around him. And as he is told that if he can survive for seven days, he will win. Based on the original story of the Square Enix video game, we see how alliances are woven between the main characters, with skills and actions also taken from the game. A battle not to be eliminated, where working together and creating bonds of friendship will be the only way they will have to defeat evil while they grow stronger. Neku, Shiki, Beat, Rhyme and Joshua together before the attacks of the enemies, several of which are already seen in the trailer.

April 2021 arrives

The World Ends With You The Anime premieres next April 2021, and in the previous months we have already seen other trailers and information related to this anime that wants to transfer the essence of one of the most special JRPGs in film format and Square Enix originals, which we’ve raved about both in their original review and in the review that came out recently.

In fact, the most complete version is Final Remix, which arrived on Nintendo Switch at the end of 2018 and which expanded the plot that we met in the Nintendo DS game. The game is at 49.99 euros, although there will surely be Black Friday offers that can lower it. If it happens, we will communicate it.



