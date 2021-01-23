This is the new design of Google searches for mobile

Surely throughout the day today you have used an Internet search engine to find out all the news about what interests you. The mobile is the most used device for this work and it is not surprising that you have used Google for this purpose. You will be used to the block design the company offers to differentiate the different breakdown it makes of the content, but in Mountain View they want to make the search results of the Google app clearer.

This is how your searches will be displayed in the Google app

If you are an Android user, there is an application that never fails and it is Google’s. It is always installed by default in each of the smartphones with this operating system and acts as a browser instead of Chrome. It is an application designed to search quickly without being distracted from looking at other pages. Best of all, the layout is the same as what you would use in your browser, so you don’t have to learn anything else.

But now it’s time to talk about the redesign of the Google app, which will improve the way you see the application. What is most striking is the absence of individual spaces in the app. We explain ourselves. Until now, each search put the most relevant result in a highlighted box above the rest of the websites. This contained not only a definition, but also related images or other information that would be relevant, such as the cast of a movie.

As you can see in the image, change turns the app into something totally different. As we said, there are no prominent spaces and the letters appear in a thicker format to improve visibility. It should be noted that a little bell also appears that will notify you of all the news related to your search, which you can press if it is a topic of interest. Instead of a box, the different sections derived from the topic appear framed in buttons filled with a color.

But this happens in those results that ask for a specific definition, such as looking for the name of an animal, someone famous or even a movie as we mentioned before. If the results that appear are from looking for other types of results, you will see that everything changes. In this case, each section will be separated to make it clear that they are different results and thus give a feeling of more space in the app.