This is the new 4K camera that fits in your pocket

If you are one of those who wants a next-generation smartphone that is capable of recording in 4K, it is most likely that you will find yours in the range of 300 euros. The truth is that they are the most useful tools for all the features they have, but using a camera dedicated to recording may be much more optimal. If you also want to have good stabilization and great capabilities, DJI has a solution with its DJI Pocket 2.

A small camera very well used

DJI is known for its solutions for the world of drones capable of delivering great, high-quality aerial shots. The truth is that it also has other devices such as the famous gimbal, capable of stabilizing the device they are holding, which, in general, is usually a smartphone. But it also has camcorders and some of them are the smallest and most versatile you can buy.

The example you have in the new DJI Pocket 2, a camcorder with stabilizer that is the smallest. Its specifications can read 12.47 × 3.81 × 3 cm and it only weighs 117g, perfect to carry it in a bag or in your pants pocket. It is composed of a body that houses all the electronic framework that we will talk about later. At the top is the three-axis arm that supports a no less than 64 MPX lens with great stabilization.

Among the features of the DJI Pocket 2 stands out a 4K recording at 60 fps, a four-fold zoom and an 8x slow motion. With these specifications you can think we are facing a good extra camera for your smartphone, which you can synchronize to take better photos. You can also use it independently thanks to its touch screen with which you can select an object or a face to follow at all times without losing the stabilization, as if you were a professional.

But this does not end here since a good camera is nothing without an editor to accompany it to make good videos. And is that the DJI Pocket 2 includes an editing software with artificial intelligence that is capable of creating the videos that best adapt to the content you present. You just have to give it and the program works for you.

Of course, its price is similar to that of a mobile we told you about before, and it is that in the official store you can find it for 369 euros.



