This is the meaning of the chess terms used

True chess lovers and professionals have praised Queen’s Gambit as impressively accurate, certainly highlighting the time and attention that director Scott Frank put into detail.

Beth’s journey and history are fascinating, but the terminology can be a bit confusing at times. So to make things clear, here are the important chess terms, moves and openings of the Queen’s Gambit series.

Grandmaster or Grandmaster

A Grandmaster is the highest possible title in chess. Vasily Borgov is a Soviet grandmaster, world chess champion, and Beth’s toughest competition in Queen’s Gambit.

Speed ​​Chess or Quick Chess

Also known as blitz chess, rapid chess, as seen in Queen’s Gambit is a normal chess game with an extremely relentless time limitation, usually five minutes or less per player.

Draw or Tables

In chess, an opponent can offer a draw and the game will end without any player winning or losing. Rejecting a tie becomes an important part of Beth’s Queen’s Gambit game.

In your first chess tournament, an opponent offers you a draw. Townes shakes his head behind him and she refuses. In Beth’s last Queen’s Gambit match against Borgov, he also offered a draw. When Beth refuses because she is going to win the game.

The Sicilian Defense

The Sicilian Defense is a very popular defense used by Black against White’s opening. Beth learns this strategy from Mr. Sheibel in Lady’s Gambit, and it becomes a signature move for her.

The Queen’s Gambit or Lady’s Gambit

Of course, the namesake of the Queen’s Gambit series is the most important chess term of all, the Queen’s Gambit is an opening in which White sacrifices a pawn to take control of the board.



