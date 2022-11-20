“This is the Key” — Henry Cavill Sheds Light on How to Be Drunk in Reel Life

Henry Cavill is one of the most famous actors in the film industry today, who has presented the audience with countless popular films and shows. The British actor has some of the most iconic roles on his account. From the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher to the role of the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes, Cavill has shown some very impressive performances over the years. However, we all know that acting requires a person to act according to character. So how does Henry Cavill behave drunk on screen?

Looking back at all of his performances, we can all agree that Cavill flawlessly portrays every role on screen. And acting is hard work, which requires an actor to do everything possible to make the frame perfect. Sometimes an actor has to do something outside of his comfort zone. Similarly, Cavill, who takes great care of his health and usually doesn’t drink, had to portray a drunk on screen for some of his roles. So how did he do it?

Henry Cavill on drunkenness on screen

Recently, the sequel of Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown with Enola Holmes in the title role was released on our screens. The “Man of Steel” star recently appeared in an interview with USA Today Life, where he talked about his iconic roles, including Sherlock Holmes and Superman. Speaking about his roles, the interviewer asked him about one of the scenes in Enola Holmes, where Enola catches Sherlock drunk when he leaves the pub, and how he behaved drunk in this scene.

Cavil said: “I really don’t know. I didn’t really do it on screen before, and when I did it, I was just joking with people, people found it funny.” The Superman star added: “I think slurred speech is the key.” Elsewhere in the interview, Cavill even talked about the fact that he often jokes a lot about drinking when sober, when he often says drunk.

Enola Homes 2 has recently reached our screens. Recently, there have been rumors that Henry Cavill will play the main role in another Sherlock Holmes film.

Did you enjoy Cavill’s drunken performance in Enola Holmes 2? Would you like to watch a separate movie about Sherlock? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.