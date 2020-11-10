This is the house that Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, who will become the first vice president of the United States, is already preparing her bags to move, starting in January 2021, to Washington D.C.

During Joe Biden’s stay in the White House, Kamala will live in the Rotunda of Observatory Number One, a site that has been the home of the country’s vice presidents since 1977.

The property, built in 1893, was originally inhabited by the superintendent of the observatory, while in 1923 it passed into the hands of the chief of Naval Operations.

After 50 years, the United States Congress chose to restore it and make it a permanent home for vice presidents, with Walter Frederick Mondale, Jimmy Carter’s right-hand man, being the first to inhabit it full time.

Since then all the vice presidents have passed there, with Dick Cheney being the only one who has had to find an alternative home due to the remodeling and security work that was done to him after the attacks of September 11, 2001.



