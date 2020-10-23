This is the Fiat 500 Electric with an extra door

From the Italian manufacturer they have presented the new Fiat 500 Electric 3 + 1, which has a new layout in its design adding a door.

The use of the rear seats in urban models is not common. But the Italian brand has presented the new Fiat 500 Electric 3 +1, which, as its name indicates, has sustainable motorization and the addition of a rear door.

In order to facilitate entry and exit to the passenger compartment, the door is located on the right side.

It opens in the opposite direction to the march and is practical to use the rear seats. It can also be used to install a child seat without problems because the space is not uncomfortable.

The door located on the rear pillar can only open after the front one.

There are no modifications in the dimensions in relation to the conventional Fiat model. The mechanics are also maintained.

The Fiat 500 Electric 3 + 1 offers a 118 horsepower motor with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.1 seconds. Its autonomy is around 320 kilometers.

The Italian manufacturer has not yet communicated the launch date of this new model, nor further details. But it is a confirmation that one more door is added to the conventional variant.



