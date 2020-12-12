This is the exact description of the new characters

HBO ran the historical fantasy drama Game of Thrones for 8 seasons, captivating millions of fans around the world.

The Game of Thrones series that came to an end in 2019 with its eighth season, left many fans divided by the way the plot developed in its final part.

Some of you viewers of the drama, were not satisfied with the end of Game of Thrones, so they requested the filming of the final stage of the series with a different ending.

Although so far it is unknown if this will take place, the important thing is that a prequel to Game of Thrones is being developed, called House of the Dragon, which is in pre-production stage.

Game of Thrones fans waiting for the premiere of the new series that will be set 300 years earlier, know that only the British Paddy Considine, has been confirmed so far as a cast member to play Viserys I. Targaryen, whose death will put the dragon dance in motion.

Now, for the Game of Thrones prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’, 4 new character descriptions are released that will be part of the cast of the new fantasy historical drama

Rhaenys Targaryen

In the new House of the Dragon series, she is called the Queen of Hearts by common people. The smart, capable and proud feminist came to the throne simply because she is a woman.

Rhaenys rides the dragon Meleys and supports Rhaenyra Targaryen in the dance of dragons, although as a realist she also has doubts about her suitability to be ruler.

Mysaria

She is an absolutely classic “Game of Thrones” figure: she started out as a prostitute in King’s Landing, but her intention is to come to power in Westeros society through perfected intrigues. She wants to achieve this goal through intelligence and unremitting ambition.

Ser Criston Cole

She is a classic gentleman of robust beauty, charismatic and popular with women. In the Dance of the Dragons she will side with Queen Alicent.

Harrold Westerling

He will be the Lord Commander of the King’s Guard and a veteran warrior. He lamented the complacency and decadence that prevailed during Visery I Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) peaceful reign. However in the dance of dragons,, the warrior will rise again to a great form.



