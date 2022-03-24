This Is The Chilling Transformation Of Nicolas Cage In Dracula For The Movie Renfield

Nicolas Cage: The well-known actor is filming a new vampire horror comedy and we can already see his amazing appearance through several photos from the shoot. Nicolas Cage is one of the most chameleon-like actors in Hollywood, both because of the great diversity of his roles and because of his characterizations. And now comes what appears to be one of his most surprising roles, which is none other than Dracula. And it is that after announcing his new character at the end of last year, the movie Renfield, a horror comedy with such an iconic vampire figure as the protagonist, we can finally see the chilling look that Nicolas Cage will wear in the film thanks to some photographs of the set of filming published by the People medium.

This is what the most vampiric Nicolas Cage looks like

Thus, Renfield is a satire in the form of a horror comedy directed by Chris McKay, director of Tomorrow’s War of 2021, which is currently being filmed in the streets of New Orleans, where these snapshots of Cage have been captured fully characterized as the vampire lord. In the People article you can also see a photo of Nicholas Hoult, remembered for his role as Beast in the most recent Fox X-Men movies, characterized as Dracula’s assistant.

The script is written by Ryan Ridley and is based on an original plot by Robert Kirkman, the famous creator of comics like The Walking Dead or Invincible. Produced by Universal Pictures and Skybound Entertainment, Renfield is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023.

“What makes this new adaptation super fun is that it’s a comedy. When you get the tone right between comedy and horror, like An American Werewolf in London, it’s absolutely great. You have to hit the target. That’s what I’m looking for, something new to bring to the character. And also the perfectly balanced tone between comedy and horror, ”says Nicolas Cage about his new film.