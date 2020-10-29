This is the cheap 5G mobile that the Korean firm proposes

Since last year we have seen how different smartphone manufacturers gave 5G versions to some terminals. It seems that the market is beginning to fall in favor of this new technology, and that it is not yet operational in all parts of the world. However, consumers are the ones who receive the new news that there are more and more mobile phones with this connectivity, such as the LG K92.

LG joins the ‘low cost’ 5G

Yes, it is true that to have cheap 5G mobiles there will still be a long wait, but it is a fact that there are already those that lower their price beyond the four digits. But before talking about prices we have to talk about devices, specifically the new member of LG that has already arrived under the name of K92.

We are facing a terminal with a perforated IPS panel on the top with 6.7 inches in its extension. It will have a FullHD + resolution and a 16 MPX lens will be housed in the gap that we told you about before. On its right side you will have access to the power button which is in turn the fingerprint reader that is so fashionable so that the back is visually cleaner.

Behind we find an uncheck by the Korean firm and that is that the four lenses in the formation of a square are not in an encapsulation as we see in other direct rivals. In the case of the LG K92 we will have a 64 MPX main lens, a Super wide angle with 5 MPX as well as a Macro and a portrait lens of 2 MPX each.

The Snapdragon 690 is here

If we take a look inside the LG smartphone we find one of the new Qualcomm processors. We already talked to you about it at the time and it is none other than the Snapdargon 690, a little simpler than the 765 in specifications but with nothing to envy in connectivity. Of course, it will come in a very interesting version of 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space that you can expand using MicroSD.

We do not forget the other features of the LG K92, among which we can name the LG 3D Sound Engine, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity as well as a 4,000 mAh battery and Quick Charge 4 fast charge.

Price and availability

The LG K92 is already on the market, but we will still have to see if it reaches Spain. At the moment, the device is about $ 395 in the American market.



